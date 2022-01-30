GP La Marseillaise LIVE

Marseille - Marseille 177 km

And so it begins. 2022 cycling season is knocking on the door and nowadays we can even follow the traditional French opener, La Marseillaise, live. Next thing we know we’ll even be watching the Mallorca races live.

The startlist looks is pretty solid, even counting the non-French teams.

Enfant de la patrie: Jonathan Hivert

The key is to find a reasonably semi-obscure French rider who is likely to hit early form, raise expectations, and then not do much for the rest of the season. Old man Hivert fits the bill.

