Stage 1: Lausanne - Lausanne 134.4 km

In a world where the women’s peloton are slowly learning to adjust to a season where Worlds isn’t the de facto finish line we now have a brand new WWT stage race. First edition of women’s Romandie has three stages, a short but high quality start list.

Swiss cheese of the Day : Arlenis Sierra

List is short on pure sprinters and Sierra looks like one of the fastest here.

Official site , Startlist