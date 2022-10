Bergamo - Como 253 km

Final monument of the year and the final race for two old war horses, Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali.

Il Comodore of the Day : Tadej Pogačar

People nostalgic for the days of Damiano Cunego will enjoy this classic version of the route with Civiglio and San Fermo della Battaglia in the finale. Regardless of the route, Pog isn’t giving this away to anyone though.

Official site , Startlist