Istres - Les Saintes Maries de la Mer 152 km

This is a very orderly four day race with one of every type of stage, TT, sprint, hilly, mountain. As this is day two we get the sprint.

Saint Mary of the Day: Bryan Coquard

This is a b-list of sprinters for sure and given last week’s form Coquard looks like the standout favorite.

Official site , Startlist