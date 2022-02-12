 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tour de la Provence Stage 2 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Arles - Manosque 180.5 km

Hilly day with a gentle uphill sprint.

Herbe de Provence of the Day: Bryan Coquard

Hard to predict kind of day but let’s say Cofidis continue their lucky streak.

Official site , Startlist

