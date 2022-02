Baeza - Úbeda 196.1 km

A brand new race in Spain that is jumping on the Strade Bianche bandwagon. With about 38 km of gravel road divided into 7 sectors this looks like a mighty enticing race (unless you’re Pat Lefevere of course).

King of the Olives : Connor Swift

Probably too hilly but I’m throwing darts anyway so lets go with the in-form guy with a bad roads palmarés.

