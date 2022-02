Portimão -Lagos 199.1 km

Lagos without the Covadonga is much more sprinty. Lots of interesting season starts here in the Portuguese section of Last Days of FSA DS scouting

Al Garver of the Day : Fabio Jakobsen

Some interesting sprint matchups here too. I’m going to guess Merlier isn’t winning on his day 1 but it will be interesting.

