Vuelta a Andalucía Stage 2 LIVE

By Jens
Archidona - Alcalá la Real 150.6 km

Semi-tough uphill finish. Could be puncheurs vs. climbers.

Sauze Andalouse of the Day : Simon Yates

The aussies in the blue pajamas looked frisky and a bit annoyed to miss the finale yesterday.

Official site , Startlist

