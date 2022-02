Tavernes de la Valldigna - Gandia 114 km

The women’s season starts off with a bang. No gentle early races with soft startlists, this one is stacked with top WWT riders. No comfy prologue or lazy sprint stage to start. We go straight into very climby territory and a crucial GC day.

First winner : Katarzyna Niewiadoma

Gotta resist the urge to go with Annemiek every time the road goes up. So......

