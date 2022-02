Stage 2: Puget-Théniers - La Turbie 149 km

The hilly second day.

Puncheur of the Day : Bauke Mollema

Eze is a more serious spring climb but this still feels like a lamer version of the old timey uphill sprints in TdVar.

Official site , Startlist

Stage 1: Saint Raphaël - La Seyne-sur-Mer 176 km

The easy first day.

Sprinter of the Day : Nacer Bouhanni

It’s a very French race, maybe that gives him a chance against Ewan.

Official site , Startlist