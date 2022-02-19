FSA DS: The Competition Is ON!

Hey all! Did you get your team in? I hope so. A couple quick administrative notes:

If you forgot to hit submit but your team was done, don’t worry, I submitted it.

If you were close to done when the deadline hit, email me ASAP at FSAdirecteursportif at gmail and maybe I can help you. If you didn’t start a team before today, then it is too late and we will hope to see you in 2023.

A couple teams were a rider or two over the limit, and in those cases I zapped the necessary number of riders and hit submit. Hope you like it!

OK, on to the competition.

What can you say about this year’s field? Here are a few figures to chew on:

There are a total of 858 men’s squads and 241 women’s teams, 999 players in all. Both slightly more than last year. Welcome newcomers!

Your number one picked rider is... Tom Dumoulin on the men’s side, inheriting the title from Sepp Kuss and appearing on a whopping 429 teams! This might be a record; I will have to spin through past seasons to see about that.

Kata Blanka Vas takes over the #1 popularity spot on the women’s side from Cecillie Uttrup Ludwig, Blanka Vas is on 103 of 241 teams.

Please go pick through the stats page HERE, there is some fascinating stuff.

Jump in and talk about your team, strategy, regrets etc in comments. Can’t wait for tomorrow!