UAE Tour Stage 1 LIVE

By Jens
Madinat Zayed - Madinat Zayed 185 km

The World Tour 2022 starts off with a sprint in the desert.

Sprint King of the Day : Dylan Groenewegen

What, we don’t really think Cav can win this, do we?

Official site , Startlist

