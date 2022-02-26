Faun Weekend LIVE

Faun Drôme Classic 191.5 km

Sure, I suppose if you hate donkeys you could watch this thing....? I’m skeptical though.

Droming on : Clément Champoussain

Champoussain is a funny name. And at least one of these two races should go to a plucky Frenchman.

Official site , Startlist

Faun Ardèche Classic 168.5 km

If I were a bigger man I’d acknowledge that there is usually very excellent racing in France in the two races on opening weekend. I am not a bigger man.

But if any infidels insist on watching racing in France this weekend theoretically they could enjoy it. Not that I would recommend it.

Faun of the Day : Julian Alaphilippe

“The faun (Latin: faunus, Ancient Greek: φαῦνος, phaunos, pronounced [pʰaunos]) is a half-human and half-goat mythological creature”. I can’t believe Pinot isn’t racing this, in his absence we’ll have to go with a goatee.

Official site , Startlist