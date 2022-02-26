Women’s Omloop Weekend LIVE

Omloop van Het Hageland 128.2 km

Like the men, the women have a sprintier follow-up to Het Nieuwsblad. Usually an attacking and fun race that gets pulled back together into some kind of sprint of whatever group managed to hang around to the end.

Live video from 14:00 CET HERE

Tielt Winger of the Day : Marta Bastianelli

Considering yesterday this looks set to be a showdown between Wiebes and Kopecky. Which probably means Beastianelli will poach it from them.

Official site , Startlist

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 129 km

Omloop is still not a WWT event but for all intents and purposes it works as one. Comparably probably a slightly tougher route than the men’s too.

Ninovian of the Day : Lotte Kopecky

Hard to look past the strong sprinter now on the best team in the world.

Official site , Startlist