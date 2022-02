Kuurne - Kuurne 195 km

New course with the hill section now reaching into the beautiful Pays de Colline south of Ronse. The basic layout is still the same though with a lot of flat in the finale and the finishing laps around Kuurne favoring the sprinters.

Donkey of the Day : Fabio Jakobsen

Quick Step have anger in their stomach. This should bode well for Fabio even if I’m still yet to be convinced he can hack a course as tough as this.

Official site , Startlist