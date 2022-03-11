 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
tirreno logo

Sefro - Fermo 155 km

Fun climby finale today.

Closer of the Day : Tadej Pogacar

It’s uphill, Pog is here, what the hell do you expect?

Official site , Startlist

