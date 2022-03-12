 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Paris-Nice Stage 7 LIVE

By Jens
paris nice

Nice - Col de Turini 155.4 km

Looks like threatening snow won’t hinder the big climbing day after all but conditions may be anything but cozy.

James Bond of the Day :Primož Roglič

Jumbo don’t suck this week.

Official site , Startlist

