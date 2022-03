Apechio - Carpegna 213 km

Twice up and down Monte Carpegna in the finale. Looks delicious. Or brutal, depending on which end of the couch-road spectrum you’re speaking from.

Trident wielder of the Day : Tadej Pogacar

Judging by yesterday we may get a nice three-way fight with Remco and “What’s the blue jersey again?”-Vingegaard but I think we all know how it ends.....in the end.

