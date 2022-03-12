Ronde van Drenthe LIVE

Assen - Hoogeveen 155.4 km

One of the old classic flahute races on the women’s calendar, part of the old World Cup back in the day. Can end in a large-ish group sprint but a bunch of early cobbles sections and four times up the VAM-berg can also make it very selective, all depending on the day.

Honorary Amy Pieters of the Day : Lotte Kopecky

Lorena Wiebes and DSM crushed this race last fall but judging by last weekend I’ll say that SD Worx find a way to get to the finale without Wiebes this time.

Official site , Startlist