Deinze - Nokere 125.9 / 189.8 km

Wednesday double feature in Flanders. First five hundred visitors at the start in Deinze get free frites, I wish we could offer the same here.

Nokereberg sprinters of the Day : Lorena Wiebes & Tim Merlier

Going for the purest sprinters but these races could get gnarlier than that.

Official site , Startlist Women , Startlist Men