Milano-Torino LIVE

Magenta - Rivoli 199 km

Forget the Superga, that was crap. This is now the glorious Magenta-Rivoli, a midweek sprinters warmup for Milano-Sanremo to compensate for pushing Tirreno-Adriatico forward a few days. Who said RCS don’t honor and respect the oldest bike race in the world?

Not saving it for Saturday : Mark Cavendish

Unlike a lot of teams who come with some cobbled together mix of Sanremo squads and whoever is left barely standing without sniffles or injury after last week , Quick Step is bringing an A-class team.

