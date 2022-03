Denain - Denain 200.3 km

Mini-Roubaix, sprinters race in the same region as the real thing, Pavé sections along the way make for some spice and this year is attracting some GC riders looking for preparation for this summer’s pavé stage in the Tour de France.

Hainaut Gatekeeper : Timo Roosen

The startlist isn’t exactly what you would call stacked. So let’s go for an outsider.

