Milano-Sanremo LIVE

Milano - Sanremo 294 km

It’s been a weird and wacky runup to our first monument of the year. First we decided Tadej had already won, then half of all the favorites got sick and then we got some whole new favorites we didn’t think we’d get to see. All of this doesn’t change anything of course, this is still a race with a million possible winners where no one can predict the craziness of the final 10 km.

Herald of Spring : Wout van Aert

All eyes on UAE but it still looks like a good bet to go with the guy who has the skillset that gives him the most possible options for winning this race.

