Trofeo Binda LIVE

Cocquio Trevisago - Cittiglio 141.8 km

The second spring monument on the women’s calendar, the hilly and almost perfectly sprinters vs climbers/attackers balanced, Trofeo Binda is here.

Surprise winner : Elise Chabbey

Trek is the clearly strongest here on paper but let’s play with the thought that some outside attackers can benefit from some gamesmanship among the bigger favorites. It can happen and be costly on this course and someone like Chabbey, Mavi Garcia, Anna Henderson or Erica Magnaldi could benefit.

Official site , Startlist