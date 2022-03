Sant Felieu de Guíxols - Sant Felieu de Guíxols 171.2 km

Catalunya provides some fun racing to soothe our troubled souls as we fret over the more important races up north.

Hipster-Felix of the Day: Michael Matthews

Exactly the kind of strong but semi-anonymous win Bling can take to remind us all that he is still relevant. A sprinting Zubeldia win if you will.

Official site , Startlist