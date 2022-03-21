 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sonny Colbrelli Revived After Major Health Scare in Spain

By Chris Fontecchio
/ new
101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 - Stage 1
Colbrelli, on the right, finished third on the stage
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Team Bahrain-Victorious leader Sonny Colbrelli collapsed and needed urgent medical care in the finish line area following today’s opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya. The European Champion took second in an uphill sprint to Sant Feliu de Guixols, but then collapsed after crossing the line and reportedly required CPR. Later reports suggested that he was revived by the emergency response. And now it seems like he will survive this devastating incident:

Colbrelli had been held out of Milano Sanremo due to what was called bronchitis. While he is alive and hopefully doing OK, it remains to be seen what caused this incident and whether he is limited for a length of time going forward. Please put any further details in comments.

UPDATE: From Team B-V:

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...