 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Volta a Catalunya Stage 3 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Perpinyà - La Molina 161 km

And so the climbing begins.

Expected finish: 16:45 - 17:15 CET

Doctor Octopus of the Day: Michael Woods

Feels like the kind of day Woods actually ends up winning. Big day but not the biggest.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...