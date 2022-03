Brugge - De Panne km

Our Flemish adventures begin, except this is a bit of a silly sprinters race now, far from the loony three-day race used to be. These days they don’t even bother putting up a profile on the website.

Expected finish: 16:50 - 17:35 CET

Lord of the Plopsaland, First of his Name and King of the Kabouters: Tim Merlier

This is where Alpecin humbles the highfalutin QuickStep and their little uppity sprinter.

