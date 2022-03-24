Brugge - De Panne WWT LIVE

Brugge - De Panne 162.8 km

Long race for the women in De Panne could turn out t be a bit of a snoozer if the winds don’t cooperate. Previous editions have been far better races than the course would suggest so we’ll see.

Expected finish: 16:55 - 17:25 CET

Lady of the Plopsaland: Lorena Wiebes

Only drunk people are betting against Wiebes after her recent displays. And I say that knowing Trek come here with an insane quality team and Balsamo the World Champ who won convincingly in Cittiglio.

Official site , Startlist