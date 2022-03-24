 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Volta a Catalunya Stage 4 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

La Seu d’Urgell - Boí Taüll 166.5 km

More of the uphill finishing

Expected finish: 16:45 - 17:15 CET

Tall boy of the Day: Ivan Sosa

Wild stab, not having seen the power balance yesterday.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...