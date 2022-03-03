Bloeizone Fryslân Tour LIVE

Stage 1: Surhuisterveen 14.4 km Timetrial

It used to be about Healthy Ageing but now it’s all about Friesland. Three day stage race with a TT and two sprinter stages.

Pletwals of the Day : Marlen Reusser

We’ll get the GC sorted out on day one so we can can have some relaxed sprinting come the weekend. This gets billed as a new Reusser vs Ellen van Dijk showdown but I’m also a little keen too see what Katie Archibald can do in a TT like this. And where is Lisa Klein in the hierarchy this year?

Official site , Startlist