Roeselare - Waregem 184 km

The new weenie Dwars, smooth paved climbs and short distance so everyone can stay nice and daisy fresh for Sunday. Dang millennials!

Expected finish: 17:05 - 17:35 CEST

Cobbles-avoider of the Day: Mathieu van der Poel

Feels like the kind of namby-pamby race some guy just back from an injury break could win.

Official site , Startlist