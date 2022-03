Lido di Camaiore 13.9 km Timetrial

Tirreno sticks to its trusty opening day TT (or TTT) format. Who knows, these wild and crazy guys might even finish with a TT in San Benedetto del Tronto? It’s crazy but it’s true, those whoo stick around until Sunday will find out.

Lido Lizard of the Day : Filippo Ganna

With that nasty Bissegger fella off in France, poor Filippo could have a small chance to win a timetrial again.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT