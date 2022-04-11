Filed under: Live Races Tour of Turkey Stage 2 LIVE By Jens Apr 11, 2022, 6:15am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tour of Turkey Stage 2 LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Selçuk (Efes) - Alaçatı 158 km Sprinty fun in Turkey. Expected finish: 15:30 - 15:55 CEST Strong coffee of the Day: Caleb Ewan Feels like this could be a theme for the week. Official site , Startlist More From Podium Cafe Amstel Gold Race Women LIVE Amstel Gold Race Men LIVE Itzulia Stage 6 LIVE Itzulia Stage 5 LIVE Itzulia Stage 4 LIVE Power Polls: Out With Cobbles, In With Ardennes Loading comments...
