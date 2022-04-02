 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GP Miguel Indurain LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Estella - Estella 203.2 km

Spanish distraction as we wait for Flanders.

Expected finish: 17:20 - 17:40 CEST

Big-ish Mig of the Day: Marc Hirschi

If he’s gonna fill Piti’s shoes he should start winning Piti-races.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...