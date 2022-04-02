 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Volta Limburg Classic LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Eijsden - Eijsden 195 km

Mini-Amstel for those that are gearing up for next week.

Expected finish: 16:55 CEST

Stinky Limburger: Andreas Kron

Lots of tiny teams and just a few bigger fish here.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...