Tour of the Alps Stage 5 LIVE

By Jens
Lienz - Lienz 114.5 km

That final climb is a nasty piece of work, 3 km at truly awful double digit %.

Expected finish: 14:15 CEST

Anger in the Stronach of the Day: Pello Bilbao

Why the hell not?

Official site , Startlist

