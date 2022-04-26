Filed under: Live Races Tour de Romandie Prologue LIVE By Jens Apr 26, 2022, 9:10am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tour de Romandie Prologue LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Lausanne 5.1 km Timetrial And so we seriously turn our season focus to stage races. Expected finish: 17:30 CEST (last rider) Pro logger of the Day: Luke Plapp Is he good on distances this short? Let’s find out. Official site , Startlist , Start times TT More From Podium Cafe Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Evenepoel Might Be As Good As They Say Pogačar out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège to Be With Grieving Žigart Notes From the Liège Desk Tour of the Alps Stage 5 LIVE Tour of the Alps Stage 4 LIVE Tour of the Alps Stage 3 LIVE Loading comments...
Loading comments...