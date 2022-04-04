 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Itzulia Stage 1 LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Hondarribia 7,5 km Timetrial

Basque stage racing week kicks off with a TT.

Expected finish: 17:30 CEST (last rider)

Pletwalx of the Day : Primoz Roglic

Not a TT specialist heavy startlist.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...