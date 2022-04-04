Filed under: Live Races Itzulia Stage 1 LIVE By Jens Apr 4, 2022, 8:25am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Itzulia Stage 1 LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Hondarribia 7,5 km Timetrial Basque stage racing week kicks off with a TT. Expected finish: 17:30 CEST (last rider) Pletwalx of the Day : Primoz Roglic Not a TT specialist heavy startlist. Official site , Startlist , Start times TT More From Podium Cafe Ronde van Vlaanderen Women: Kopecky Solves van Vleuten for Sprint Win Ronde van Vlaanderen Men: van der Poel Outduels Pogacar; van Baarle Sneaks In for Second GP Miguel Indurain LIVE Volta Limburg Classic LIVE Jumbo-Visma: Wout has COVID, Officially Out for Flanders What Philosophical System Are You Relying On To Deal With Wout Van Aert Missing Flanders? Loading comments...
Loading comments...