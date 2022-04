Laudio - Amurrio 181.7 km

It’s time to play another round of the “find 50 meters of flat road in the Basque Country”-game. One of these years we’ll find a winner.

Expected finish: 17:15 - 17:45 CEST

Breaxaway of the Day : Gino Mäder

Breakaway win may be unlikely because we really don’t many riders who have fallen too far off on GC time. But there are people who may have more chance to play games in the finale?

Official site , Startlist