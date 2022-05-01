Filed under: Live Races Tour de Romandie Stage 5 LIVE By Jens May 1, 2022, 6:50am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tour de Romandie Stage 5 LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Aigle - Villars 15.9 km Timetrial Uphill TT to settle the GC. Expected finish: 15:30 CEST (last rider) Little Lappartient of the Day: Rohan Dennis Not much doubt whose week this is. Official site , Startlist , Start times TT More From Podium Cafe Eschborn-Frankfurt LIVE Tour de Romandie Stage 4 LIVE End to End, by Paul Jones A Post-Classics FSA Directeur Sportif Check In Tour de Romandie Stage 3 LIVE Tour de Romandie Stage 2 LIVE Loading comments...
Loading comments...