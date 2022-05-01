 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tour de Romandie Stage 5 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
Romandie

Aigle - Villars 15.9 km Timetrial

Uphill TT to settle the GC.

Expected finish: 15:30 CEST (last rider)

Little Lappartient of the Day: Rohan Dennis

Not much doubt whose week this is.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT

