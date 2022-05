Avola - Etna 172 km

Well, as usually the Giro does not mess around. Welcome to some serious climbing.

Expected finish: 16:55 - 17:35 CEST

Molten lava of the Day: Simon Yates

Etna is usually underwhelming but Yates looks on good enough form to punch away for the stage win in the finale. The Maglia Rosa will likely fall to him either way so he may as well go for the win.

