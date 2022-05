Catania - Messina 174 km

“You can sprint, but you have to get over this great big lump first.” Judging by Etna I wonder how hard sprinters teams (yes, I mean QS) will fight to keep this together? It might be another one for the breakaway.

Expected finish: 15:45 - 16:15 CEST

Not messin about : Biniam Girmay

Just in case it does hold together. I’m not saying it will, I’m just saying I can’t think of a good breakaway pick.

