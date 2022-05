Palmi - Scalea 192 km

Ok, this is a no nonsense sprint stage. The DroneHopper boys should get a steady breakfast because their doomed break should go in the first 20 or 30 meters of the stage. The finale is a 5 km straight run-in to the line

Expected finish: 17:00 - 17:25 CEST

Hungry beach bum : Caleb Ewan

if Lotto is to have any hope to stay World Tour next year their sprint train needs to stop messing around.

Official site , Startlist