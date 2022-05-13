Giro d’Italia Stage 7 LIVE

Diamante - Potenza km

This is the penalty you get for a cozy beach stage yesterday. Should be a nasty fight to get in a breakaway with good chances to make it to the end. How Trek decide to protect pink could also have a big impact on how hard the start gets.

Expected finish: 16.55 - 17:35 CEST

Diamond potency of the Day : Mauro Schmid

Cort seems to be the bookies favorite and it could be any number of decent climbers really. But Quick Step riders don’t shun their leadout orders if they aren’t saving up for something sneaky.

Official site , Startlist