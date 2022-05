Stage 1: Vitoria Gasteiz - Bastida 105.9 km

Basque organizers have settled on a stage race formula for their WWT focus. Three stages where the last one is essentially the San Sebastian classic route.

Expected finish: 13:10 - 13:30 CEST

Beast of Bastida : Lucinda Brand

There’s a bunch of names that have done well all week in the Navarra races vs some bigger WWT hitters who come in fresh. Let’s gamble on fresh and unknown because that never goes wrong.

Official site , Startlist