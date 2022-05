Santena - Torino 147 km

Bit of a nightmare this one with relentless climbing and extreme heat.

Also, if they made something like this the permanent course for Milano-Torino I don’t think anyone would mind.

Expected finish: 17:00 - 17:30 CEST

Most noble of the Day : Bauke Mollema

I’m betting a big fight to get in the break and once that has settled the bigs take it as easy as possible and let some strong stagehunters fight it out.

Official site , Startlist