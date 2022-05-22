Giro d’Italia Stage 15 LIVE

Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne 177 km

We move into the Aosta valley for a classic style mountain stage before the final rest day. Tired legs after yesterday or an opportunity for some GC favorite to try and hammer home an advantage?

Expected finish: 16:55 - 17:35 CEST

First in the cogne line: Guillaume Martin

Time for JoJoing-Guillaume to do get his jojo mojo on and sneak up the GC a little. And if some teams still see him as too dangerous to let go in the break then my money is on Lucky Lorenzo Fortunato.

