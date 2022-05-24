Giro d’Italia Stage 16 LIVE

Salò - Aprica 202 km

“Nothing bad ever happens after a rest day, Nothing bad ever happens after a rest day, Nothing bad ever happens after a rest day.......” is the mantra riders are reciting right now to themselves. This course looks like a meat grinder for post-restday-legs though.

Normally the finish to Aprica means a big-ring, fairly tame, final ascent after the nasty Mortirolo. This time they do the relatively gentle version of Mortirolo but go to Aprica via the tough Santa Cristina climb, this combo looks like a much tougher overall finale. And to add to the misery they stuck this little beast in between Mortirolo and Santa Cristina.

Expected finish: 16:45 - 17:40 CEST

King of the pain-orgy : Mikel Landa

Mortirolo stages are his thing, right? Well, he’s free now, let’s see it.

