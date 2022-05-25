Giro d’Italia Stage 17 LIVE

Ponte di Legno - Lavarone 166 km

Day 2 of the final week of terror. A more straightforward stage with two big climbs with no respite at the end.

Eight kilometers at 10%, no biggie.

Expected finish: 16:35 - 17:35 CEST

Guns of the Lavarone : Jai Hindley

If things continue as they have he should just edge out Carapaz in a sprint at the end. It’s that day when that script is upended we’re looking for though.

There’s a 50% chance they’ll let a stupid break go and some sap gets half-gifted a win by Ineos&Co conserving their energy for the finale but I’m not going to guess a name for that. Although it’s probably Yates.

Official site , Startlist